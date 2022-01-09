Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 5.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $58,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $124.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

