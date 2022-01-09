Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.37 and its 200 day moving average is $369.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.