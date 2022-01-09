Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

