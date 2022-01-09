Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 36,153 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.12% of Replimune Group worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $25.98 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

