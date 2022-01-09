Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 171,774 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,774 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.