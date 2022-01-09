CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CANL opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. CannLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

