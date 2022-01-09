Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEED. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.58.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.