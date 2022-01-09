Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in APA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

