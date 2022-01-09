CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,036 shares.The stock last traded at $119.11 and had previously closed at $119.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

