CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.77 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.34.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

