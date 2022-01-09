Cat Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,260.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $31,260.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00312210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

