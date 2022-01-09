Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

