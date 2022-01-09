Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.