Celo (CELO) Price Tops $4.72 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $68.08 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00011231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

