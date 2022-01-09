Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

CVE stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.97. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.12 and a twelve month high of C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$34.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

