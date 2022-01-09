Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

