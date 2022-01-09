Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

TSE CG opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

