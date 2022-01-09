Central Securities Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.8% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of BK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 5,161,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

