CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

