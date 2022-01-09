Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 947 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

