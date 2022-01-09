Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

