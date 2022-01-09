Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $407,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

