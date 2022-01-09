Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 38,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,966,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,426.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

