Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

