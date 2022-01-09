Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.