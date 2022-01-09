Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 542 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

