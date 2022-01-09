Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $585.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.80 million and the highest is $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

