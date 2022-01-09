Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $47.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.46.

CAKE stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

