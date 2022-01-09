Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

