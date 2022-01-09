Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $52.89

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.89, but opened at $51.21. Chewy shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 27,601 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Chewy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.