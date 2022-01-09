Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
