Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

