China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Greenridge Global upped their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

