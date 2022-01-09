China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLEU opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

