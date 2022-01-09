China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLEU opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

