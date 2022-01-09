ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.77

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $33.65. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

