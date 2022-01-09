ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.77

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $33.65. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 150 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.