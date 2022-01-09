Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. 1,968,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

