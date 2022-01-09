CIBC Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GDIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDIFF opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.