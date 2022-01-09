Cipher (CPR) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $41,745.40 and approximately $321.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00415870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008862 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.19 or 0.01278897 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

