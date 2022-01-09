Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as low as C$1.26. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 1,251 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The company has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

