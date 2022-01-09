Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $102,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

