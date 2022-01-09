CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of CCAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 345,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,650. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,505,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

