Citigroup Downgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
