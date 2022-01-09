Citigroup Downgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

