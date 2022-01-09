Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $984.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

