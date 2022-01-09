Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

