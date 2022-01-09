Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $34.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 381,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,084. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

