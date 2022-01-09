Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.