Clifford Sosin Buys 227,952 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

