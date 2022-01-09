Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 123,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,454. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.