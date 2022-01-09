Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.99

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.99 and traded as low as $63.41. Cogeco shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.