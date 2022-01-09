Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

