Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the third quarter worth $225,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of COHN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.